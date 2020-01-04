Ambrosus Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.43 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $892,355.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ambrosus token can now be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Coinrail, IDEX and RightBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00187074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.10 or 0.01465873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122062 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus’ launch date was July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Coinrail, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Binance, RightBTC, IDEX and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

