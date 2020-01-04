American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of American National Insurance stock opened at $117.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.41. American National Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $111.01 and a fifty-two week high of $155.24.

Get American National Insurance alerts:

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. American National Insurance had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $932.50 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 11.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 44.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American National Insurance during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 24.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 20,930 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American National Insurance

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American National Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.