American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. is a provider of dialysis services primarily in the United States. It also offers outpatient and inpatient dialysis treatments for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. is based in Beverly, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ARA. ValuEngine downgraded American Renal Associates from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on American Renal Associates from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. American Renal Associates has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

ARA opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. American Renal Associates has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $211.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.06 million. American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Renal Associates will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in American Renal Associates by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 84,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Renal Associates by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in American Renal Associates by 347.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in American Renal Associates by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Renal Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

