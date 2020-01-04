Amoveo (VEO) 1-Day Volume Tops $39.00

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Amoveo has a market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $39.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amoveo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.13 or 0.00533659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitibu, HitBTC and Graviex. In the last seven days, Amoveo has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.11 or 0.05857128 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030026 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002341 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035863 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo (CRYPTO:VEO) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, HitBTC and Bitibu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

