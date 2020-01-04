Analysts Anticipate GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.98 Million

Equities analysts expect GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) to announce sales of $94.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.00 million and the lowest is $93.77 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit posted sales of $86.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will report full-year sales of $366.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $363.99 million to $371.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $375.88 million, with estimates ranging from $363.21 million to $389.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GasLog Partners LP Unit.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $96.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on GLOP. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 3,989.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,740 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,553,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,207,000 after purchasing an additional 450,096 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,281,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 98,231 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 505.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,856 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 53,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOP stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.54. 142,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,912. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $790.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

