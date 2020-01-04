Analysts Anticipate Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Navios Maritime Acquisition’s earnings. Navios Maritime Acquisition reported earnings of ($1.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Navios Maritime Acquisition.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.15). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 34.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $53.59 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.97. 262,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,373. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s payout ratio is currently -15.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 202.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 123.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 46,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

