Analysts Anticipate Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Verrica Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.67). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRCA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

VRCA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 67,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 4.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $18.67.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 20,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $314,960.88. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after buying an additional 150,679 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 27,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 25,858 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 659.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 16,009 shares during the period. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

