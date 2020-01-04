Analysts Expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $182.67 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will announce $182.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $183.40 million. Ethan Allen Interiors posted sales of $197.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year sales of $715.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $712.02 million to $718.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $723.10 million, with estimates ranging from $722.70 million to $723.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $173.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.07 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.15.

NYSE:ETH traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $18.52. 254,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,332. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $494.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETH. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 193,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,242,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

