Analysts Expect Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) to Post $0.18 EPS

Analysts expect Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.17. Groupon reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $495.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.71 million. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. Groupon’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

GRPN has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.20 to $2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush set a $3.50 target price on Groupon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on Groupon from $4.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Groupon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.28.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Groupon by 1,594.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,637 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 17,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GRPN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,840,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,301,817. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. Groupon has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $3.98.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Groupon (GRPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.