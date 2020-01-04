Analysts Expect Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Guidewire Software posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWRE. Citigroup raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.83.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 25,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,637,933.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,953.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $113,885.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,305.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,675 shares of company stock worth $7,132,449 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 88.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Guidewire Software stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,748. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $77.33 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.68, a P/E/G ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.99.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

