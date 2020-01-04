Analysts Expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $977.24 Million

Brokerages predict that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will post $977.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $951.60 million and the highest is $1.00 billion. Ventas posted sales of $923.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 14th.
On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year sales of $3.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ventas.
Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 12.73%. Ventas’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.07. 2,966,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,244. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.12. Ventas has a 12 month low of $54.59 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.89%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Ventas by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Ventas by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.
About Ventas
Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.
Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventas (VTR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.