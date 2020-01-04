Analysts Expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $977.24 Million

Brokerages predict that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will post $977.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $951.60 million and the highest is $1.00 billion. Ventas posted sales of $923.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year sales of $3.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 12.73%. Ventas’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.07. 2,966,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,244. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.12. Ventas has a 12 month low of $54.59 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Ventas by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Ventas by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

