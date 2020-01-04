Analysts Set Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Price Target at $18.80

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

BSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.13. 367,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,772. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.62 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 48.19% and a return on equity of 32.46%. Analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, insider (Rick) Anthon Richard acquired 6,250,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Marsh Rice University grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Marsh Rice University now owns 7,266,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,628,000 after buying an additional 3,061,173 shares in the last quarter. Texas Children s grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Children s now owns 4,689,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,347 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,768,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,915,000 after purchasing an additional 950,151 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,698,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 625,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 121,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

