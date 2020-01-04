Analysts Set Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Price Target at $35.50

Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Harsco news, insider Robinson Shannon 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Harsco by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,995,000 after acquiring an additional 77,169 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harsco by 1,476.3% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,885 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harsco by 2,289.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,166 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,187,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,134,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HSC traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 554,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,585. Harsco has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.29.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $423.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. Harsco had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

