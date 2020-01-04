Analysts Set Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Target Price at $15.83

Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Several analysts have commented on NAVI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NAVI traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a current ratio of 13.16 and a quick ratio of 13.16. Navient has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.13.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Navient had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Navient will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 30.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Navient by 14.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 594,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 73,262 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 91.2% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 157,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 74,900 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Navient by 100.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 267,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 134,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Navient by 20.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 245,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 41,754 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

