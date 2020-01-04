Analysts Set Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) PT at $38.15

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $701,329,000 after acquiring an additional 276,470 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rollins by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,660,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rollins by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,962,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,015 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Rollins by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,959,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Rollins by 23,289.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,841,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,697 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,813. Rollins has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $43.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.10.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rollins had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

