Analyzing Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) and Cleveland-Cliffs (OTCMKTS:CLF)

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Wealth Minerals and Cleveland-Cliffs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealth Minerals N/A -92.27% -88.41% Cleveland-Cliffs 38.99% 125.91% 12.22%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wealth Minerals and Cleveland-Cliffs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Cleveland-Cliffs 0 4 5 0 2.56

Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus price target of $10.63, indicating a potential upside of 35.87%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than Wealth Minerals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wealth Minerals and Cleveland-Cliffs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealth Minerals N/A N/A -$22.39 million ($0.20) -0.94 Cleveland-Cliffs $2.33 billion 0.91 $1.13 billion $2.13 3.67

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than Wealth Minerals. Wealth Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cleveland-Cliffs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.7% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Wealth Minerals has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Wealth Minerals on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for precious metals. It holds interst in Atacama Salar, Laguna Verde, Trinity and Five Salars projects. Wealth Minerals was founded on October 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

