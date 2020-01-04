Apollo Currency (APL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $136,521.00

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, BitMart and CoinBene. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $9.17 million and $136,521.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007209 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000102 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000235 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

