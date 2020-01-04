Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Aravive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aravive from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aravive in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Aravive from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Aravive from $12.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Aravive currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Aravive stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $184.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.51. Aravive has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aravive will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay Shepard sold 4,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $27,307.28. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,662.90. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aravive by 13.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aravive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aravive by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

