Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,267,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 1,297,340 shares.The stock last traded at $3.08 and had previously closed at $2.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Chardan Capital cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 2,416.39% and a negative return on equity of 298.87%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Corp will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 710.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 34,005 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 40.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 30,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

