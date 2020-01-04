Arthur Tzianabos Sells 12,500 Shares of Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Stock

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) CEO Arthur Tzianabos sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $256,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arthur Tzianabos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Arthur Tzianabos sold 12,500 shares of Homology Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $203,125.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Arthur Tzianabos sold 12,500 shares of Homology Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $200,500.00.

NASDAQ:FIXX traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.69. 753,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,950. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. Homology Medicines Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $823.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.29.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,740.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.33%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines Inc will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIXX. FIX began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

