ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

ASGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in ASGN by 526.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ASGN during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 47.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ASGN by 14.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. boosted its stake in ASGN by 6.7% during the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.79. 304,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,819. ASGN has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.93.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. ASGN had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASGN will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

