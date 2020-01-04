AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) will announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALOT shares. TheStreet cut AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

In related news, Director Yvonne Schlaeppi acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 5.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 2.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 337.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova in the third quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALOT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.72. 31,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,701. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.32. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. AstroNova’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

