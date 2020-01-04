Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.83

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $1.77. Atlantic American shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 2,126 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Atlantic American from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Atlantic American as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.