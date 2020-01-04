Aurora (AOA) Hits Market Cap of $11.14 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last week, Aurora has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, CoinEgg, Indodax and Kucoin. Aurora has a total market cap of $11.14 million and $713,493.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.30 or 0.05978925 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029614 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00036007 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001948 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Kucoin, CoinEgg and Indodax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

