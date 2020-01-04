AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.18.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Jackson sold 61,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $3,128,546.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,917 shares in the company, valued at $10,165,779.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $216,420.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,150 shares of company stock worth $5,932,515 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 31.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 116,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in AutoNation by 1.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.04. 358,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,994. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.00.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

