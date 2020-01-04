Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 2,633 Shares

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $195,026.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,452,727.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
AVLR stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.86. 995,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,346. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.55. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -73.02 and a beta of 0.51. Avalara Inc has a 1 year low of $31.78 and a 1 year high of $94.31.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.13 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 47.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 1,145.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 7.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Avalara by 7.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.
Avalara Company Profile
Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
