Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)’s share price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.62, approximately 541,825 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 353,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

ASM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 million.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

