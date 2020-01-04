Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Shares Gap Down to $76.56

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $80.82, but opened at $76.56. Axon Enterprise shares last traded at $73.93, with a volume of 2,187,936 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average is $64.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $130.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $302,991.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,761,538.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $268,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,399.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,010. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

