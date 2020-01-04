Bancor Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Bancor token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00003004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bittrex, COSS and Tidex. In the last seven days, Bancor has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $15.24 million and approximately $9.84 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00187430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.70 or 0.01439345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bancor Profile

Bancor launched on February 13th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 69,148,642 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bancor is bancor.network . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network

Buying and Selling Bancor

Bancor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, LATOKEN, Bittrex, Gate.io, Ethfinex, COSS, Liqui, Tidex, Binance, Upbit, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Kyber Network and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.