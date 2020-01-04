Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLG traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 253,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,274. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68. Bat Group has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Bat Group had a negative return on equity of 105.27% and a negative net margin of 231.71%. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bat Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bat Group Inc (NASDAQ:GLG) by 507.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,208 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.07% of Bat Group worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Bat Group Company Profile

Bat Group, Inc engages in leasing used cars to individual and corporate customers under the Batcar brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei. It also rents cars to other auto rental companies at a discounted rate, as well as provides car pooling services. The company was formerly known as China Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to Bat Group, Inc in June 2019.

