Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLG traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 253,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,274. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68. Bat Group has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $4.00.
Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Bat Group had a negative return on equity of 105.27% and a negative net margin of 231.71%. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter.
Bat Group Company Profile
Bat Group, Inc engages in leasing used cars to individual and corporate customers under the Batcar brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei. It also rents cars to other auto rental companies at a discounted rate, as well as provides car pooling services. The company was formerly known as China Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to Bat Group, Inc in June 2019.
