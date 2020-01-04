Beazley (LON:BEZ) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $571.55

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $571.55 and traded as low as $557.00. Beazley shares last traded at $559.50, with a volume of 1,126,575 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Beazley from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.22) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Beazley from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 586.33 ($7.71).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a current ratio of 13.44 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 542.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 571.55.

In other Beazley news, insider Adrian Cox bought 36,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 545 ($7.17) per share, for a total transaction of £197,835 ($260,240.73). Also, insider David Roberts bought 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 532 ($7.00) per share, with a total value of £50,274 ($66,132.60). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 52,638 shares of company stock valued at $28,594,092.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

