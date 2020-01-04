Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Hits $0.0042

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $20.33, $18.94 and $7.50. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $889,065.00 and approximately $34,812.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00065869 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 105.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 211,376,048 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io . Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

