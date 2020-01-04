Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Shares Gap Up to $1.29

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.26, but opened at $1.29. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 2,563,710 shares traded.

BLCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.20. The stock has a market cap of $69.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 280.67% and a negative net margin of 4,768.13%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 250,628 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,356,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 250,628 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,564,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 579,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $307,000. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

