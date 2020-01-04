BidaskClub Downgrades Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

DCPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.75.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $57.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 2.02.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 29,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,322,218.80. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $1,154,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,796,640. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

