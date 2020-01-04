BidaskClub Downgrades PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.28.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $78.73 on Tuesday. PACCAR has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $83.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.26.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

In related news, VP T. Kyle Quinn sold 29,840 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $2,314,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gary Lee Moore sold 39,695 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $3,009,277.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,462.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,949 shares of company stock worth $8,207,798 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

