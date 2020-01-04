BidaskClub Lowers CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price objective on CareDx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CareDx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $915.34 million, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.17. CareDx has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $41.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 18.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $265,125.00. Also, insider Sasha King sold 2,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $46,708.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 2,205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 155,922 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in CareDx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 127,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 2,198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 305,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 292,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CareDx by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

