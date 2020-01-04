BidaskClub Upgrades Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Hingham Institution for Savings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $204.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $435.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.53. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $163.00 and a 12-month high of $212.59.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The savings and loans company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.12 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 30.38%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $0.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 37.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 63.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 33.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

