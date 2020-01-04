Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) fell 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.33, 8,234,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 13,918,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 268.76% and a negative net margin of 552.54%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 80,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Biocept worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

