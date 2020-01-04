BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) PT Raised to $27.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BTAI opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $301.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 3.72.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 247.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 31,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,988.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 284,818 shares in the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.