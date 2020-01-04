Blacer Coin Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blacer Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00475789 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000271 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001348 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000421 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin (BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

