Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BSM. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NYSE BSM traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $13.13. 367,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,900. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $18.77.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.62 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 48.19% and a return on equity of 32.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, insider (Rick) Anthon Richard bought 6,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. William Marsh Rice University lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Marsh Rice University now owns 7,266,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,173 shares during the period. Texas Children s increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Children s now owns 4,689,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,347 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,768,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,915,000 after acquiring an additional 950,151 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,698,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 625,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 628.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 378,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

