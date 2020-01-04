Blocktix Reaches Market Cap of $179,636.00 (TIX)

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Blocktix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. Blocktix has a total market cap of $179,636.00 and approximately $639.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blocktix has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blocktix alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.56 or 0.01404212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024543 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120860 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Blocktix

Blocktix’s launch date was July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for Blocktix is blocktix.io . The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blocktix Token Trading

Blocktix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocktix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocktix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocktix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocktix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.