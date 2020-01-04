Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of BHR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,250. The firm has a market cap of $291.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.11. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.32.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $118.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.33 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

