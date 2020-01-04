Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of The Bridgehampton National Bank. “

Get Bridge Bancorp alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Bridge Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Bridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bridge Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bridge Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Bridge Bancorp stock opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. Bridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $42.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 60,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $1,971,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,759 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,792. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDGE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 20,930 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 85,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Bridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridge Bancorp (BDGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.