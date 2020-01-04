Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Receives $20.65 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.65.

Several research analysts have commented on BRX shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Sunday, October 13th.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $66,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $160,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $455,070. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 325,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 481,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BRX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,464. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $292.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.54%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

