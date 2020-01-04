Brokerages Anticipate Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.68 Million

Analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) will announce $69.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.00 million. Boingo Wireless reported sales of $67.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full-year sales of $269.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $268.56 million to $270.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $282.02 million, with estimates ranging from $269.66 million to $292.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boingo Wireless.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

NASDAQ WIFI traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $10.26. 909,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,173. The company has a market capitalization of $453.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97. Boingo Wireless has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $26.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 24.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

