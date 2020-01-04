Brokerages Anticipate Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Covanta reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.96 million. Covanta had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

CVA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Covanta in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covanta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE CVA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 756,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,872. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.10 and a beta of 1.24. Covanta has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $18.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,000.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVA. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Covanta in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Covanta during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Covanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Covanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

