Brokerages Anticipate General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to Post $3.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will announce $3.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.48 and the lowest is $3.41. General Dynamics posted earnings per share of $3.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $11.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $12.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.18. 1,597,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $154.12 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.73%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,942,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 25,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,084,000 after acquiring an additional 152,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

