Brokerages Anticipate PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.88 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) will post sales of $5.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.23 billion. PBF Energy posted sales of $6.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full-year sales of $23.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.22 billion to $24.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.90 billion to $31.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PBF Energy.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 target price on PBF Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen upgraded PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

Shares of PBF stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,690,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,250. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $163,711.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,292,385 shares of company stock worth $71,434,520. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 58.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 27.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 62,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 20.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 376,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the second quarter worth $3,287,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PBF Energy (PBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.