Brokerages Anticipate SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) will announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. SLM posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $405.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.81. 4,168,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. SLM has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in SLM in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,954,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,026,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in SLM by 102.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,276,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,621 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 189.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,783,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SLM by 85.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,821,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after acquiring an additional 839,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

